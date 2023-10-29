Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.03. 2,429,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

