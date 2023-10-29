Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,028 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.24. 638,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,805. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

