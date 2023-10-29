Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 140 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.15. 14,102,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999,906. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

