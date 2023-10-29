Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,535 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.88. 3,966,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.90.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.