Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 199 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.52. 1,563,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,474. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

