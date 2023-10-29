Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 22,578 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,578 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 3.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.09% of 3M worth $51,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.52. 3,312,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,331. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

