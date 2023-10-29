Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 373 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,604,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.79. The company has a market capitalization of $319.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.31 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.