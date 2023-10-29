Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 3,763 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in CVS Health by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 102.2% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CVS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.29. 6,929,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.