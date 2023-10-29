Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 6,537 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,998 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,092,000 after buying an additional 301,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 2,341,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,073. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 257.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

