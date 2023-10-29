Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. 6,251,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,819. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.