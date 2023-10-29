Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 108.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,634,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,384,000 after purchasing an additional 851,655 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,432. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $153.06. 2,147,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Progressive Company Profile



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

