Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after acquiring an additional 517,755 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 52,458,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,069,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,819.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

