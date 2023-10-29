Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. 8,089,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,315,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

