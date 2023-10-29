Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Releases Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MUEL opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Paul Mueller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

