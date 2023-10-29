Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,329 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $121,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,769,000 after acquiring an additional 485,555 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

