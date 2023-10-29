Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lifted by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $25,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,981. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

