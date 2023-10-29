PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,772 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 8.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.10% of PayPal worth $70,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.39. 18,382,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,888,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

