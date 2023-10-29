PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.21

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $6.92. PCM Fund shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 13,667 shares.

PCM Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

About PCM Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

