Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,798 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Peabody Energy worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE BTU traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 3,269,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,904. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

