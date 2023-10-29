Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.14 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 10.1 %

NYSE:PEB opened at $11.67 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,727,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

