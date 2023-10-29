Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ PWOD opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.72%.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.
