Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

