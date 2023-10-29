Peoples Financial Co. (PFBX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Peoples Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $11.80 on Friday. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.