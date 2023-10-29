PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. 5,078,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.