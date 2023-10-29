PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.62. 5,078,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,722,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

