Performa Ltd US LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.51. 2,120,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.