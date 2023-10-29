Performa Ltd US LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.18. 726,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

