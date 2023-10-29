Performa Ltd US LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.66. 838,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average is $213.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.16 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

