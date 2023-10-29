Performa Ltd US LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,547 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,151,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

