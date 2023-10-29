Performa Ltd US LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.4% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 68,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 211,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 77,925 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 829,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. 4,348,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,631. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

