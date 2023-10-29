Performa Ltd US LLC Purchases 479 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 4,912,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,478. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

