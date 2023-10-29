Performa Ltd US LLC Raises Stock Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC owned 0.24% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 942,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 383,464 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 205,318 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYLB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,357. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

