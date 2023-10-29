Performa Ltd US LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 4,639,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,571. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

