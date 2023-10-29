Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYNKF remained flat at $0.76 during midday trading on Friday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

