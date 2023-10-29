Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pershing Square Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PSHZF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. Pershing Square has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $38.60.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

