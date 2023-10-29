Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in October

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 26,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,390. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

