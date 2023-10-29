Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Short Interest Update

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTVLF remained flat at $24.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,250. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTVLF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pet Valu from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

