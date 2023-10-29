Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PHLLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 223 ($2.73) to GBX 218 ($2.67) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of Petershill Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

