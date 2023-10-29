Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Short Interest Update

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

PHLLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Petershill Partners has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHLLF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Petershill Partners from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Petershill Partners from GBX 223 ($2.73) to GBX 218 ($2.67) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

