PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in October

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,052,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 3,657,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.2 days.

PetroChina Trading Up 1.8 %

PetroChina stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 60,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,604. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

