Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in October

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,831,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 5,063,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.5 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEYUF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. 62,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 74.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

