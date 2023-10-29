PFG Investments LLC Acquires 528 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

