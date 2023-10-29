PFG Investments LLC Acquires 6,067 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up about 1.4% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,271,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 611,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 282.15%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

