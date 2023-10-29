PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BEPC stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

