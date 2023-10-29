PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Etho Climate Leadership US ETF alerts:

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ETHO stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.