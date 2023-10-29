PFG Investments LLC Buys 105 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $543.03 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $555.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.16. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

