PFG Investments LLC Buys 4,751 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.31 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.