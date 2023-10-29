PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $361.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

