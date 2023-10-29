PFG Investments LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. VanEck Green Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC owned about 5.16% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.