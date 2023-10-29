PFG Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

PANW opened at $238.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.58. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.