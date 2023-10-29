PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $296.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.22. The stock has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.